No Karachi student in MDCAT top 20 as Tharparkar candidates shine

The test, conducted by IBA Sukkur, saw five students from Tharparkar secure places in the top 20.

KARACHI: Results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to public and private medical colleges and universities in Sindh have been announced, with students from Tharparkar outperforming their counterparts from Karachi among the top-ranked candidates.

The test, conducted by IBA Sukkur, saw five students from Tharparkar secure places in the top 20, while no candidate from Karachi made the list. The Tharparkar students scored between 176 and 179 marks out of 180.

Twelve students from Tharparkar were among the top 50 candidates, accounting for 24% of the list, while seven students from Karachi made the top 50.

According to the results, 18 Karachi students were among the top 100 candidates, 37 in the top 200, 111 in the top 500 and 210 in the top 1,000.

A total of 33,336 candidates from across Sindh appeared in the MDCAT, with 16,507 passing the test, resulting in an overall pass rate of 49.5%.

In Karachi, 9,505 candidates appeared and 5,492 passed, giving the city a pass rate of 57.8%. Karachi East recorded a pass rate of 62%, followed by Karachi Central at 59.9% and Tharparkar at 59.7%.

In Tharparkar, 613 of 1,027 candidates passed the test. In Larkana, 623 of 1,410 candidates passed, while 571 of 1,262 candidates from Mirpurkhas qualified.

In Sukkur, 503 of 984 candidates passed, while 652 of 1,611 candidates from Hyderabad qualified.

Similarly, 970 of 2,189 candidates from Khairpur passed, along with 669 of 1,441 from Dadu, 630 of 1,485 from Shaheed Benazirabad and 181 of 398 candidates from Thatta.

The passing marks for MBBS admission were set at 99 out of 180.