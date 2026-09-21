UNICEF delegation reviews tourism training programme in Nagarparkar

The delegation also met with 25 trainees enrolled in Level II Tourist Guide Training and discussed the importance of developing skilled local guides. tourism training programmeNagarparkar

NAGARPARKAR: A UNICEF delegation visited a Tourism Management Training Program being implemented by the Thar Education Alliance (TEA) in Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, to review its progress and engage with local trainees developing skills in tourism and tourist guiding.

The delegation included Prem Chand, chief field office; Sajjad Imran, social policy specialist; Gulnaz, education officer; and Zahida, WASH and climate specialist.

During the visit, Bharat Kumar, TEA manager of programs, briefed the delegation on the training curriculum, its implementation and efforts to build local capacity in tourism. The program is being implemented with support from Bank Alfalah.

The delegation also met with 25 trainees enrolled in Level II Tourist Guide Training and discussed the importance of developing skilled local guides who can provide visitors with informed and meaningful experiences while creating economic opportunities for local communities.

The participants also discussed ways to strengthen and expand the tourism initiative. Recommendations included establishing a network hub to connect trained tourist guides with one another and relevant tourism stakeholders.

The meeting also proposed developing dedicated social media pages and professional profiles for individual guides to improve their visibility and provide visitors with information about their services and areas of expertise.

Another recommendation was to connect tourist guides with academic, research and cultural institutions to systematically document and preserve indigenous knowledge about Tharparkar’s history, culture and natural heritage.

The visit highlighted the importance of investing in local skills, community participation and the preservation of indigenous knowledge to promote sustainable and responsible tourism in Tharparkar.