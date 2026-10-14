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Google DeepMind, Google Cloud offer $3 million in AI resources to European researchers Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, China’s Hubei province eye stronger trade, tech ties Lola Young defends her team after revealing severe burnout Pakistan targets $100 billion in exports as PIDE conference calls for economic reforms Netflix secures broadcasting rights for 2030 FIFA World Cup India’s Makhi Janta Party follows CJP as political satire takes flight Students, govt employees to get three consecutive holidays in Nov Karachi gets relief as K-Electric ends load shedding in several areas Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses displeasure over slow progress on Gemstones Pilot Project CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz unveils Rs16.2 billion livestock loan package Google DeepMind, Google Cloud offer $3 million in AI resources to European researchers Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, China’s Hubei province eye stronger trade, tech ties Lola Young defends her team after revealing severe burnout Pakistan targets $100 billion in exports as PIDE conference calls for economic reforms Netflix secures broadcasting rights for 2030 FIFA World Cup India’s Makhi Janta Party follows CJP as political satire takes flight Students, govt employees to get three consecutive holidays in Nov Karachi gets relief as K-Electric ends load shedding in several areas Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses displeasure over slow progress on Gemstones Pilot Project CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz unveils Rs16.2 billion livestock loan package

Netflix secures broadcasting rights for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Under the agreement, Netflix will stream all 104 matches of the expanded tournament to viewers in Spain and Andorra.

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MADRID: Netflix has entered the football broadcasting market after securing rights to show the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra, marking the streaming platform’s first deal for a men’s FIFA World Cup.

Under the agreement, Netflix will stream all 104 matches of the expanded tournament to viewers in Spain and Andorra. In Spain, one match on each matchday will also be available free of charge.

A package of matches will additionally be broadcast on a free-to-air television channel in Spain. The package will include all matches played by the Spanish national team, known as La Furia Roja, both semifinals and the final.

Netflix already holds exclusive global broadcasting rights for the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cups. The 2030 agreement marks its first acquisition of broadcasting rights for the men’s tournament.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said the expanded World Cups in 2026 and 2030 would provide football fans around the world with unforgettable events.

Earlier, A video of Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo expressing his affection for Saudi Arabia has gone viral on social media.

Ronaldo scored the 981st goal of his career as Al Nassr defeated Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The 41-year-old forward kissed the Saudi national emblem on his jersey before the match. The emblem features a palm tree and two crossed swords.

After the game, Ronaldo draped a Saudi flag scarf over his shoulders and joined Al Nassr fans in the club’s famous “Viking clap” celebration.

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