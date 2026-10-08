Pakistan climbs one place to 197th in FIFA world rankings

World champion Spain retained the top spot, followed by Argentina in second, France in third and England in fourth.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan climbed one place to 197th in the latest FIFA men's world rankings released Thursday.

World champion Spain retained the top spot, followed by Argentina in second, France in third and England in fourth.

Portugal climbed two places to fifth, while Brazil dropped one spot to sixth. Morocco moved into seventh place.

Switzerland also made progress, rising two places to 12th, while Germany and Croatia held 13th and 14th positions, respectively.

Greece recorded one of the biggest gains among higher-ranked teams, climbing five places to 41st.

African teams Mali and South Africa each climbed six places, moving to 47th and 48th, respectively, to enter the top 50.

Among other notable movers, the Dominican Republic climbed nine places to 135th, Guyana rose eight places to 142nd, Northern Ireland moved up six places to 64th, Estonia climbed five places to 122nd and Barbados gained five places to reach 174th.