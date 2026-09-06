Messi makes winning spotlight impact in Miami after Argentina retirement

Messi quickly became the center of attention as Miami looked to extend its strong run in Major League Soccer.

MIAMI: Lionel Messi returned to action on Sept. 5, setting up both goals as Inter Miami played Atlanta United to a 2-2 draw in Florida in his first game since announcing his retirement from international soccer.

The 39-year-old Argentine captain started for Miami after thunderstorms and lightning delayed the match by more than 90 minutes. Despite the weather delay, Messi quickly became the center of attention as Miami looked to extend its strong run in Major League Soccer.

Messi helped Miami take the lead in the 32nd minute when he delivered a dangerous corner into the box. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro rose above the defense and headed the ball past Atlanta goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos. The lead lasted only three minutes. Atlanta responded when Casemiro slid to block a cross, but the ball bounced off Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and fell to Miguel Almiron. Messi helped create the attack from the left, allowing Luis Suarez to finish with a composed shot and put Miami ahead 2-1. Atlanta refused to leave empty-handed.

With just three minutes remaining in regulation, Swiss striker Breel Embolo stepped up for a penalty and converted from the spot in the 87th minute. His goal secured a point for Atlanta and ended Miami's hopes of taking all three points at home.

Messi played in this match after a spectacular performance last weekend, when he scored four goals and recorded an assist in Miami's 7-1 win over CF Montreal. He is now tied for the MLS scoring lead with 18 goals this season. Messi led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title and finished his international career as the country's all-time leading scorer and most-capped player.

Elsewhere in MLS, Toronto and Chicago played to a thrilling 4-4 draw, while Philadelphia defeated Montreal 2-0. Sixteen-year-old Cavan Sullivan scored for Philadelphia, giving him four goals and seven assists this season. Orlando City also earned a 1-0 win over San Diego, with Antoine Griezmann scoring in the 28th minute. Austin FC and San Jose Earthquakes finished 1-1 after Guilherme Biro scored in second-half stoppage time.