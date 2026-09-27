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'Girl dinner' trend brings snacks back to the table WHO extends Pakistan travel restrictions over ongoing polio threat Bill Gates calls for AI safeguards as debate over government oversight grows Asian Games 2026: Pakistan win volleyball opener as Zaman grabs squash bronze Roma Michael, Shan Baig set wedding date, sending fans into fandom fever Gunfire erupts as two deadly mass shootings leave 27 dead across South Africa SCO national coordinators to meet in Islamabad for key three-day meeting Pakistan firmly rejects Afghan Taliban’s allegations over Nuristan violence Makeup artist Mitchell fires back after Katie Price look sparks online fury Jay-Z breaks his silence on Beyoncé romance as ‘I was afraid to be vulnerable’ UK police declare major incident at Fairford air base as bomb squad deploys UK PM Burnham launches ‘Your First Home’ scheme for first-time buyers Security forces kill more than 71 militants in Balochistan operations, ISPR says PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders 'Girl dinner' trend brings snacks back to the table WHO extends Pakistan travel restrictions over ongoing polio threat Bill Gates calls for AI safeguards as debate over government oversight grows Asian Games 2026: Pakistan win volleyball opener as Zaman grabs squash bronze Roma Michael, Shan Baig set wedding date, sending fans into fandom fever Gunfire erupts as two deadly mass shootings leave 27 dead across South Africa SCO national coordinators to meet in Islamabad for key three-day meeting Pakistan firmly rejects Afghan Taliban’s allegations over Nuristan violence Makeup artist Mitchell fires back after Katie Price look sparks online fury Jay-Z breaks his silence on Beyoncé romance as ‘I was afraid to be vulnerable’ UK police declare major incident at Fairford air base as bomb squad deploys UK PM Burnham launches ‘Your First Home’ scheme for first-time buyers Security forces kill more than 71 militants in Balochistan operations, ISPR says PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders

Roma Michael, Shan Baig set wedding date, sending fans into fandom fever

The announcement also drew reactions from members of Pakistan's entertainment fraternity.

Web Desk September 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Roma Michael, Shan Baig set wedding date

KARACHI: Wedding bells are officially ringing for Pakistani model and actress Roma Michael and actor Shan Baig, who have set Nov. 20, 2026, as their wedding date in Karachi, unveiling the news through a glamorous “Save the Date” video that quickly sparked excitement among fans and entertainment circles.


The couple turned their wedding announcement into a full-on glamour moment, sharing a romantic pre-wedding teaser on Instagram under #RomaWedsShan, with Roma writing a special thank-you to everyone who helped bring their “Save the Date” vision to life.


The announcement immediately set social media buzzing, as fans flooded the comments with heart emojis, congratulations and messages celebrating the couple.

“So so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while others posted messages including “MashaAllah!", “Absolutely breathtaking you both,” and “Mashallah congratulations.”


The comments quickly became a stream of love for the couple, with fans wishing them happiness as they count down to their Karachi celebrations.


For the high-glamour shoot, Roma appeared in a custom off-shoulder ballgown by Vanila Studio Dubai, featuring a structured sweetheart neckline, 3D floral lace appliqués and shimmering beadwork.


Shan complemented her look in a powder blue and soft teal-gray tailored suit, creating a coordinated, polished look for the couple's romantic reveal. The teaser was filmed at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, adding an international backdrop to the wedding announcement.


The announcement also drew reactions from members of Pakistan's entertainment fraternity. Actresses including Laiba Khan, Zhalay Sarhadi and Mariam Michael joined the celebrations with congratulatory messages.


Roma and Shan had previously kept their relationship relatively private, making the public wedding announcement an especially eye-catching moment for followers who had been watching their journey.


The countdown has officially begun, and judging by the fan frenzy surrounding their announcement, fans are already eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

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