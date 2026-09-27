Gunfire erupts as two deadly mass shootings leave 27 dead across South Africa

Authorities said the shooting may have been linked to an earlier deadly incident at the same bar.

JOHANNESBURG: Gunmen killed at least 27 people and wounded 26 others in two separate mass shootings in South Africa on Sunday,Sept. 27, as the country continues to struggle with deadly gun violence.





Eight gunmen armed with assault rifles attacked a bar in Wedela, west of Johannesburg, killing 17 people and injuring 15, police said. The victims included 13 men and four women.





Police said the attackers first opened fire on people drinking outside the bar before entering the building and continuing the shooting. They later set two vehicles on fire and fled.

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Authorities said the shooting may have been linked to an earlier deadly incident at the same bar, but the motive has not been confirmed. No suspects had been arrested.





In a separate attack early Sunday, gunmen opened fire at an entertainment venue in a township outside Cape Town, killing 10 people and wounding 11 others. Videos shared online showed people dancing and drinking before gunfire sent them running for safety.





South African police said five victims died at the scene, while five others died while being taken to hospitals.

The attacks come as South Africa faces persistent gun violence linked to gangs, criminal networks and competition among informal businesses.





The country records about 60 killings a day, according to authorities. The government has repeatedly deployed soldiers to support police in areas affected by violent crime.





President Cyril Ramaphosa sent troops to crime hotspots in Johannesburg in March as part of efforts to strengthen security. Police continue to investigate both shootings and are searching for those responsible.