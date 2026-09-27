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Makeup artist Mitchell fires back after Katie Price look sparks online fury Jay-Z breaks his silence on Beyoncé romance as ‘I was afraid to be vulnerable’ UK police declare major incident at Fairford air base as bomb squad deploys UK PM Burnham launches ‘Your First Home’ scheme for first-time buyers Security forces kill more than 71 militants in Balochistan operations, ISPR says PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Makeup artist Mitchell fires back after Katie Price look sparks online fury Jay-Z breaks his silence on Beyoncé romance as ‘I was afraid to be vulnerable’ UK police declare major incident at Fairford air base as bomb squad deploys UK PM Burnham launches ‘Your First Home’ scheme for first-time buyers Security forces kill more than 71 militants in Balochistan operations, ISPR says PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders

UK police declare major incident at Fairford air base as bomb squad deploys

Britain authorized U.S. forces to use RAF Fairford for strikes on Iranian missile sites targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Web Desk September 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
UK police declare major incident

ENGLAND: British police arrested several men on Sunday, Sept. 27, on suspicion of explosives-related offenses near RAF Fairford, a U.S.-used air base in southwest England, as authorities evacuated nearby homes and Army bomb disposal experts examined several vehicles.


Gloucestershire police declared a major incident in the Whelford area after the arrests and moved residents from nearby properties as armed officers secured access to the base.

About 30 emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances and fire trucks, were deployed in the nearby village of Fairford, according to a Reuters reports.


The base has been used by U.S. forces, and Britain has authorized the United States to use RAF Fairford for strikes on Iranian missile sites targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz.


The U.S. Air Force said it would not discuss specific security measures but said its personnel remained vigilant and would take steps to protect service members, civilians, contractors and their families.


The incident comes amid heightened security concerns in Britain. British officials have previously warned of potential threats involving sabotage and cyberattacks, while Iran's Revolutionary Guard has warned Britain against allowing U.S. bombers to operate from Fairford.


Police have not publicly detailed what led to the arrests or what was found in the vehicles. The investigation remains ongoing.

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