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Hania Aamir’s ‘Swan Lake’ photoshoot sparks fresh fan frenzy

Pablo song also attracted praise from fans and Pakistani artists.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir has once again grabbed the spotlight, as her latest “Swan Lake” photoshoot at Sultan’s Chamber sends social media into a frenzy, with fans praising her regal look, styling, long hair, and signature dimpled smile just days after her music debut with “Pablo” drew attention from fans and fellow Pakistani artists.


The actor and model unveiled the new photoshoot on Instagram, sharing a series of images from the shoot. Styled by Aarinda Noor, with makeup by Sonia Nazir, hair by Awais and photography by Zunai Sheikh.

Fans flooded the comments with praise for the latest look. “Swan Lake finally found its swan regal, graceful, and completely unforgettable,” one fan wrote. Another fan called her “the real art,” while another praised her as the “Queen of Pakistan.”


Other comments focused on her beauty and appearance, with fans calling her gorgeous, pretty and a princess.

The attention comes after Aamir's recent move into music with her debut song “Pablo,” which added another chapter to her career beyond Pakistani television acting and modeling.

The song also attracted praise from fans and Pakistani artists, with singer Asim Azhar among the names mentioned in reactions surrounding her music journey.


Hania Aamir, known for her performances in popular Pakistani dramas has built a large following through acting, fashion and social media.

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