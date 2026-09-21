US Treasury chief says Iran airlines to be 'shut down' Sept 23

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Monday that Iranian airlines will have trouble functioning globally in two days under the weight of American sanctions, as the Trump administration seeks to keep pressure on Tehran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Monday that Iranian airlines will have trouble functioning globally in two days under the weight of American sanctions, as the Trump administration seeks to keep pressure on Tehran.

On September 23, “all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” Bessent told CNBC in an interview.

“If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system,” he added.

Xi Jinping to visit US for talks with Trump from Sept 23-25

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Xi and Trump will hold in-depth discussions on major issues concerning China-US relations, as well as global peace and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

The talks are expected to cover a range of bilateral and strategic issues, including trade, technology and artificial intelligence, while broader global issues are also likely to feature in the discussions.

Guo said China is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with the United States, properly manage differences and work to promote peace, stability and prosperity.

The visit will mark the second meeting between Xi and Trump within six months.



















