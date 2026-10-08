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Bridgerton season 5 to return in 2027 with new love story

Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza will lead the new season as Francesca Stirling and Michaela Stirling, respectively.

Web Desk October 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

sLONDON: Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton will return for its fifth season in 2027, giving fans a clearer idea of when the next chapter of the period drama will arrive.

Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza will lead the new season as Francesca Stirling and Michaela Stirling, respectively, with filming already underway outside London.

Season 5 will follow Francesca after the death of her husband, John Stirling, forcing her to face a future different from the one she had planned.

Michaela will return to London to look after the Kilmartin estate, bringing the two characters together again and setting the stage for a new romance.

The upcoming season will mark a major shift for the series, focusing on the love story between Francesca and Michaela. Showrunner Jess Brownell has said the season will explore queer love and joy.

Francesca's struggle with infertility will also continue after the issue was introduced in the fourth season.

Dodd and Baduza will be joined by several familiar faces, with Tega Alexander, Jacqueline Boatswain and Gemma Knight Jones also joining the cast.

Netflix has already renewed Bridgerton for a sixth season, although no release date has been announced.

For now, fans can expect the fifth season to arrive sometime in 2027.

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