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BIEK announces first-year intermediate exam results for 2026

The board said the optional subjects in all science groups were assessed electronically using modern Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) and e-marking systems.

Web Desk October 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Karachi Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of the 2026 annual examinations for first-year intermediate students in pre-medical, general science, commerce, arts, special candidates and home economics groups.


The board said the optional subjects in all science groups were assessed electronically using modern Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) and e-marking systems.


Examinations Controller Zarina Rashid shared the results and said 25,157 candidates registered for the pre-medical group, of whom 24,544 appeared in the examinations. A total of 11,966 candidates passed all six papers.


In the general science group, 30,991 candidates registered and 30,386 appeared. Of these, 15,036 passed all six papers.


For the regular commerce group, 23,549 candidates registered, while 22,693 appeared in the examinations. A total of 9,332 candidates passed all seven papers.


In the private commerce group, 1,485 candidates registered and 1,413 appeared, with 628 passing all seven papers.


The arts regular group recorded 11,171 registrations, with 10,678 candidates appearing and 3,748 passing all six papers. In the private arts group, 1,702 candidates registered, 1,623 appeared and 692 passed all six papers.


Among special candidates in the regular arts group, 99 registered and 97 appeared, with 58 passing all six papers.


In the home economics group, 146 candidates registered, 141 appeared and 41 passed all seven papers.


New grading system introduced


The board said a new grading system was introduced for the 2026 first-year intermediate annual examinations in accordance with decisions by the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) and the Sindh government’s Universities and Boards Department.


Under the new system, candidates scoring less than 40% in any paper will be classified as “ungraded” and will not be considered to have passed that subject.


Such candidates will have to retake the relevant paper if they meet the other eligibility requirements for appearing in the examination.


The results for all the groups covered by the announcement have been uploaded to the board’s official website. Students can also check their results through the BIEK official Android application, available on the Google Play Store under the name “BIEK.”

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