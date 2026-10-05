Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye discuss Yemen security in Riyadh

Ishaq Dar joins Saudi and Turkish officials as Houthi attacks and military tensions escalate in Yemen.

RIYADH: Rising tensions in Yemen have brought Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye together in Riyadh, where the three allies are discussing regional security and defence cooperation under the Makkah agreement.





Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is attending the Strategic Political and Defence Committee meeting along with senior Saudi and Turkish officials.





Türkiye is represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu. The meeting is focused on recent regional developments and efforts to further strengthen the three-way defence alliance.





The talks come as Yemen’s internationally recognized, Saudi-backed government has launched a military operation against Iran-backed Houthi forces, including efforts to retake territory along the Red Sea coast and around the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.





Saudi Arabia is also preparing for possible military action against the Houthis, with Riyadh considering options ranging from a limited operation around Bab el-Mandeb to a broader campaign across several fronts in Yemen.





The developments have heightened concerns over the security of Bab el-Mandeb, a major maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and an important route for global shipping.





The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement was signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in August to strengthen collective security and defence cooperation. Under the pact, an armed attack against one member is regarded as an attack against all three.





The three countries held the alliance’s first Strategic Political and Defence Committee meeting in Istanbul on Aug. 31. They agreed to strengthen defence cooperation, improve military coordination and establish a secretariat in Saudi Arabia, with Pakistan providing the first secretary general for an initial three-year term.





The latest talks follow a Sept. 25 meeting of senior military commanders from the three countries, who discussed regional security threats, intelligence sharing, military coordination and greater integration of defence capabilities.





Monday’s meeting is expected to assess the changing regional security situation and strengthen coordination among the three countries as tensions continue to rise across the region.