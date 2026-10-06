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Brian May stuns Queen fans as 50-year touring era comes to an end

The band’s most recent major run of shows with singer Adam Lambert ended in February 2024 after the Rhapsody World Tour.

Web Desk October 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Brian May stuns Queen fans

Queen guitarist Brian May has sent shock waves through the band’s global fan base, saying he no longer plans to tour after nearly 50 years on the road, as family, personal freedom and his passion for astrophysics now take priority.


The 79-year-old rock legend revealed his decision stating he had made up his mind about 18 months ago not to tour again. Brian May said a close family friend’s death during a U.S. tour became a turning point. He wanted to return home for a few days before going back on the road, but his tour manager told him that was not possible.


That experience made him rethink the cost of life as a touring musician. “I love to play, I love to travel, but the trade-off is sacrificing your freedom,” May said.


The guitarist said he now wants more time with his wife, actress Anita Dobson, his grandchildren and his astrophysics work.

“I’m thinking maybe 50 years is enough,” he said.


Although Brian May appears to have closed the door on traditional touring, he is not ready to put Queen’s live legacy completely to rest. Instead, the guitarist is exploring a bold new way to bring the band’s music to massive audiences.


Brian May said he was inspired after visiting the Sphere in Las Vegas and even sketched out an idea for a full Queen show. He described the possibility as an “immersive experience” that could push the band’s legendary performances into new territory.


Brian May said such an experience would currently require AI technology, something he has serious concerns about. He also criticized the environmental impact of large data centers.

For Queen fans, the news marks a dramatic shift. The band’s most recent major run of shows with singer Adam Lambert ended in February 2024 after the Rhapsody World Tour.


While another traditional Queen tour now appears unlikely, Brian May’s comments leave the door open for something completely different futuristic spectacle that could allow the band’s music to roar through huge venues without putting the guitarist back on the road.

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