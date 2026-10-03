Ebenezer brings a dark fantasy twist and chills to spooky season

Paramount teases a darker Dickens tale with the tagline, “The name you know, the story you don’t.”

As spooky season creeps closer, a new wave of gothic chills is ready to turn heads. Ebenezer, Paramount Pictures dark reimagining of Charles Dickens classic novel "A Christmas Carol", is stirring up a storm online with supernatural thrills, eerie fantasy and Johnny Depp at the center of the madness in its second official trailer.





Directed by Ti West and written by Nathaniel Halpern, Ebenezer puts a sinister spin on the familiar Christmas tale. Depp takes on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge, a wealthy and bitter businessman whose world is shaken when he is pulled into a terrifying supernatural journey through his past, present and possible future.





The film promises to mix gothic horror, dark comedy and fantasy, creating a spooky adventure for audiences looking for something beyond the traditional Christmas movie. Paramount has teased the film with the tagline, “The name you know, the story you don’t,” hinting at a fresh and darker take on Dickens well-known story.





Watch the trailer below:

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The excitement exploded after the first trailer arrived, giving fans their first major look at Depp transformation. The actor’s dramatic appearance quickly became one of the biggest talking points, with viewers reacting to how different he looks from his familiar screen persona.

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The buzz grew even louder when Depp appeared in full Scrooge costume at San Diego Comic-Con, bringing the character off the screen and directly into the fan frenzy. The campaign has leaned heavily into the film’s eerie atmosphere, supernatural imagery.





The star-studded cast adds even more fuel to the anticipation. Rupert Grint plays Bob Cratchit, Ian McKellen appears as Jacob Marley, Andrea Riseborough portrays the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tramell Tillman plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, while Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Ellie Bamber and Arthur Conti round out the ensemble.

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Fans have already flooded social media with excitement following the trailer and promotional appearances. One viewer summed up the reaction simply, writing, “Johnny Depp is the man with 1,000 faces. Can’t wait.”





With its shadowy Victorian setting, supernatural encounters and a heavily transformed Depp leading the story, Ebenezer is shaping up as a distinctly darker entry for the holiday movie season. The film is scheduled to hit theaters followed by the United Kingdom and United States on Nov. 13, 2026.