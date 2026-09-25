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Peshawar Civil Secretariat, other government buildings evacuated as security alert intensifies

Authorities also cleared the former FATA Secretariat building on Warsak Road.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Peshawar Civil Secretariat

PESHAWAR: Authorities evacuated Peshawar’s Civil Secretariat and several other key government buildings and restricted entry to the Peshawar Police Lines on Friday, Sept. 25, following a security alert, as officials moved to protect employees and monitor the situation.


According to Secretariat reports, all government employees and officers were also told to leave the building and were given the day off. The Civil Secretariat mosque was also closed because of the security alert, amid fears of possible terrorist activity. People who had gathered there for Friday prayers were instructed to leave the premises.


Officials said the evacuation orders were issued as a precaution in response to the security threat. The Directorate of Excise and Taxation on Shami Road was also evacuated following the alert, according to reports.


Authorities also cleared the former FATA Secretariat building on Warsak Road. The building currently houses staff from the Information, Livestock, Health and other departments.


The Civil Secretariat contains offices for secretaries and government officials from about 36 provincial departments. The office of the chief secretary remains operational, while offices of other departments have been shut down, except for the Establishment and Administration Department.


Some reports said security precautions were increased at the Civil Secretariat because of a possible threat of a suicide bombing. Security has also been tightened at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Entry into and exit from the assembly building have been temporarily stopped because of the situation.


The assembly’s main entrance has been closed, and employees have been directed to stay inside their offices. People who had already left the building have reportedly been prevented from entering again for the time being.


Meanwhile, entry to Peshawar Police Lines was also restricted as security measures were tightened across the city. Authorities said the situation was being closely monitored after access restrictions were imposed. Officials have asked residents to stay alert and cooperate with security personnel.

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