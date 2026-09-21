Pakistan's Manesha Ali wins IMMAF World Cup gold in Angola

Pakistan’s Manesha Ali defeated Angola’s Leonela Isabel Blaiye by submission in the second round to win the gold medal at the IMMAF World Cup in Luanda, Angola, the Pakistan MMA Federation announced.

Pakistan’s Manesha Ali defeated Angola’s Leonela Isabel Blaiye by submission in the second round to win the gold medal at the IMMAF World Cup in Luanda, Angola, the Pakistan MMA Federation announced Sunday.

With 30 seconds remaining in the second round, the exhausted Angolan fighter moved forward and threw a barrage of punches. Manesha, who trains at Brave Gym Lahore and is from Gilgit-Baltistan, caught her opponent in a standing guillotine and secured the victory with 15 seconds remaining.

Manesha celebrated with a roar before dropping to her knees. Her sister, Maleeha, who was in the crowd supporting her, responded with a cheer. Manesha became emotional as her hand was raised after the victory.

The tournament brought together 15 top-ranked teams from around the world and featured some of the strongest amateur MMA fighters.

Manesha’s next competition will be the Pakistan Open, followed by the IMMAF World Championships in Georgia, which begin Nov. 1. She will compete there for a world title.

“I believe completely in my training and in the mentorship of Omar Ahmed,” Manesha said in a statement released by the Pakistan MMA Federation. “In less than a year, I have developed enormously as a fighter, but this is only one step. My eyes are now firmly set on the IMMAF World Championships in Georgia. The goal is to become world champion in IMMAF and be the first Pakistani female fighter in UFC.”

Pakistan MMA Federation chief Omar Ahmed said the victory made the difficulties of managing the sport worthwhile.

Pakistan MMA Federation chief Omar Ahmed said the result made the challenges of running the sport worthwhile.

“Running a sports federation in Pakistan is extremely tough. There are policy challenges, administrative hurdles and obstacles at almost every stage,” he said. “But when you see one of our kids standing on top of an international podium, the Pakistan flag going up and the national anthem playing, everything becomes worth it. There is no better feeling.”







