China’s Guangdong hockey team to tour Pakistan

China’s Guangdong men’s hockey team will visit Pakistan for an 18-day tour from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30, playing a series of matches against leading institutional teams as well as Pakistan’s under-21 and under-18 sides, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said.

China’s Guangdong men’s hockey team will visit Pakistan for an 18-day tour from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30, playing a series of matches against leading institutional teams as well as Pakistan’s under-21 and under-18 sides, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said.

During the tour, the Chinese team will visit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Wah Cantt, Narowal, Lahore and Gojra. Its first match will be against MPCL on Oct. 14 at the MPCL Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Guangdong will also play against teams representing the Pakistan Army, Navy, Police, PDC, Pakistan Customs and Rangers during the tour.

The tour will also provide international exposure to Pakistan’s young players. Guangdong will play Pakistan’s under-21 team in Gojra on Oct. 26 and Pakistan’s under-18 team in Lahore on Oct. 27.

The Chinese team will arrive in Pakistan on Oct. 12, while the tour will officially begin with a welcome dinner on Oct. 13.

PHF President Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani said the visit would help strengthen hockey ties between Pakistan and China and provide young Pakistani players with valuable international experience.