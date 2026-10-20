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Britain to deploy RAF jets on defensive missions over Saudi Arabia

The announcement comes after a series of Houthi strikes on Saudi targets in recent weeks.

Web Desk October 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: The United Kingdom will provide defensive military support, including Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets, to help Saudi Arabia protect its airspace as attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels escalate in the region.


The announcement comes after a series of Houthi strikes on Saudi targets in recent weeks, including attacks on airports in Riyadh that reportedly caused fatalities, flight cancellations and property damage. Facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco were also targeted last week.


“The continuing attacks from the Houthis on our ally Saudi Arabia are absolutely despicable,” UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said in a statement Tuesday. He said the targeting of Riyadh’s airport demonstrated the group’s efforts to escalate the regional situation.


Streeting said the Royal Air Force Typhoon jets would conduct defensive missions to help protect Saudi airspace from drones and missiles.


The UK Ministry of Defence emphasized that the aircraft would operate in a defensive capacity and would not carry out offensive strikes against the Houthis.


The deployment builds on existing British military equipment and personnel stationed in Saudi Arabia to help counter Houthi aerial attacks.


The ministry also announced that the Royal Air Force would provide an Airbus A400M Atlas transport aircraft to support the movement of defense equipment within Saudi Arabia. British military advisers will also assist Saudi staff officers.


The UK Defense Ministry warned that escalating violence in the Gulf could have consequences for Britain, including higher living costs, disruptions to energy supplies and increased costs for businesses. It also highlighted the impact of the conflict on civilians in Yemen.


The ministry condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure, including King Khalid International Airport, and said Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s internationally recognized government had the right to defend themselves.


Yemen’s civil war has intensified amid wider regional tensions linked to the US-Iran war, with fighting escalating between Houthi forces and the internationally recognized Yemeni government.


Al Jazeera reported Monday that at least 53 people were killed when the Houthis launched three ballistic missiles at a military camp in southern Yemen. CNBC said it could not independently verify the reported death toll.


The latest British deployment comes as regional governments face growing security concerns over missile and drone attacks and the potential disruption of energy supplies and civilian infrastructure.

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