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UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds

Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season, is expected to hit southwestern England on Friday.

Web Desk October 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: The United Kingdom is preparing for disruption from two named storms, Austen and Boelo, as the Met Office has issued weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain across parts of the country.


Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season, is expected to hit southwestern England on Friday. An amber wind warning has been issued for Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly from 1 a.m., with gusts of 60 to 70 mph forecast widely and up to 80 mph in exposed coastal areas.


A yellow wind warning covering large parts of England and Wales will remain in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, with gusts of up to 55 mph expected.


Neil Armstrong, the Met Office’s chief forecaster, said the storm could cause disruption as it moves across southern Britain.


“With trees in leaf, it is likely fallen branches and trees could obstruct roads and railways so take extra care on the Friday morning commute,” he said.


Heavy rain is also forecast, particularly across southern and eastern Scotland. A yellow rain warning is in place from 6 a.m. to midnight Friday, with 20 to 40 millimeters of rainfall expected in the affected areas and up to 60 to 80 millimeters possible in some locations. The downpours could cause localized flooding and travel disruption.


Storm Austen is expected to move east into the North Sea by Friday morning, followed by a brief period of calmer weather before Storm Boelo arrives over the weekend.


Boelo is forecast to affect Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England, bringing strong winds and heavy rain. Yellow wind warnings have been issued for mainland Scotland, the Western Isles, Orkney and the far north of England from 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday.


Wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph are expected, reaching 70 to 80 mph in exposed coastal areas. A separate yellow warning for Northern Ireland will remain in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday, with gusts of up to 75 mph.


Chris Bulmer, the Met Office’s deputy chief forecaster, said the strong winds would be accompanied by heavy rain, making for a disruptive weekend.


The Met Office urged people to monitor forecasts, stay away from cliff edges and rough seas, and secure loose outdoor items, including garden furniture, plant pots, trampolines and bins.


Thursday is expected to remain dry and bright across much of the UK before the unsettled weather arrives. By Sunday, northern areas are likely to experience strong winds and heavy rain, while much of England and Wales is forecast to be brighter and largely dry, although blustery.

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