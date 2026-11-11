Thursday, November 12, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
11-NOV-2026
PETROL
-3.00 PKR
Rs. 335.00/ltr
DIESEL
-7.00 PKR
Rs. 364.00/ltr
Headlines
Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

UK issues first cold health alert of winter as temperatures set to plunge

UKHSA has issued a yellow cold-health alert for the North West and West Midlands, effective from 9am Thursday until noon Saturday.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: Health authorities in the United Kingdom have issued the first cold-health alert of the winter season, warning that temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in parts of the country later this week.


The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold-health alert for the North West and West Midlands, effective from 9am Thursday until noon Saturday.


Health officials have urged people to check on elderly relatives, friends and neighbours, warning that falling temperatures could increase demand for health and social care services.


Experts said cold weather poses particular risks to people aged 65 and above and those with pre-existing health conditions, including heart and lung diseases.


Dr Anya Gopfert, a consultant in public health at UKHSA, said this was the first cold-health alert of the winter, adding that further warnings could be issued as the season progresses.


She urged people to take precautions, including keeping their homes adequately heated and wearing warm clothing to protect themselves from the cold.


According to the Met Office, colder conditions are expected to move into northern parts of the UK from Wednesday, with snow showers forecast in northern Scotland overnight into Thursday.


Temperatures are expected to fall to minus 1 degree Celsius in parts of northern and southern England on Friday, while London could see temperatures drop to 3C.

Recommended

33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens

33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens
UK announces £10b support package for Ukraine

UK announces £10b support package for Ukraine
UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds

UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds
Britain to deploy RAF jets on defensive missions over Saudi Arabia

Britain to deploy RAF jets on defensive missions over Saudi Arabia
UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says

UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says
UK diesel prices hit record high amid Iran war fallout

UK diesel prices hit record high amid Iran war fallout
Britain warns Iran against threats and hostile activity on UK soil

Britain warns Iran against threats and hostile activity on UK soil
King Charles makes historic disclosure of personal tax payments

King Charles makes historic disclosure of personal tax payments
Andrew reportedly signals support for Prince Harry

Andrew reportedly signals support for Prince Harry
Foreign investors repatriate over $2 billion from Pakistan in FY26

Foreign investors repatriate over $2 billion from Pakistan in FY26
UK inflation holds steady at 2.8% in May

UK inflation holds steady at 2.8% in May
Another monkeypox patient detected in Karachi

Another monkeypox patient detected in Karachi