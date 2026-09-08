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Russia resumes Kyiv airstrikes after U.S. peace envoys leave Ukraine

The Kyiv Military Administration said falling debris damaged a five-story apartment building and a three-story residential building.

Web Desk September 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Russia resumes Kyiv airstrikes after U.S. peace talks

KYIV: Russia launched fresh airstrikes on Kyiv early Tuesday, shortly after U.S. peace negotiators left Ukraine, with ballistic missiles hitting the capital and injuring six people, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The latest attacks came as U.S. peace representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff departed Ukraine following a meeting Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The U.S. officials had traveled to the region as the administration of President Donald Trump continued efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

They had also held talks in Moscow before meeting with Ukrainian officials, but explosions were reported across Kyiv, while emergency crews responded to fires and damaged buildings. Klitschko said some residents became trapped inside a residential building following the missile strikes. Fires were also reported in several parts of the capital after Russian ballistic missiles targeted the city.

The Kyiv Military Administration said falling debris damaged a five-story apartment building and a three-story residential building, authorities urged residents to remain in shelters and follow safety instructions as the attacks continued. The strikes also prompted a response from neighboring Poland.

Polish armed forces said military aircraft were deployed to protect the country's airspace because of the possibility that the Russian attacks could pose a risk of an airspace violation. Ukrainian drones also targeted areas inside Russia. Ukrainian drone strikes damaged civilian infrastructure and injured people in Saratov, a city on the Volga River located about 730 kilometers, southeast of Moscow, according to the regional governor.

Saratov is home to a major oil refinery operated by Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft, along with several other industrial and military facilities. The latest exchange of attacks came as diplomatic efforts continued, highlighting the challenges facing negotiations aimed at bringing an end to the conflict. Despite ongoing peace discussions, both Russia and Ukraine have continued military operations, with civilian areas remaining at risk from missile and drone strikes.

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