Balochistan operations kill 11 India-linked militants

Security forces conduct separate operations in Kharan and Washuk, targeting suspected militant networks.

A militant roadblock attempt and a suspected hideout were foiled in two days of security operations in Balochistan, with 11 militants killed and nearly 2.9 tons of explosives seized, the military said Wednesday.

The intelligence-based operations were carried out on September 6 and 7 in Kharan and Washuk districts after security forces received reports about the presence of militants allegedly linked to what the military described as the India-sponsored group Fitna al-Hindustan.

In Kharan, militants attempted to establish a roadblock and disrupt traffic on a local route on September 6. Security forces quickly moved in, intercepted the group, and killed eight militants during an exchange of fire, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

The following day, security forces conducted a separate operation in Washuk district after receiving intelligence about a suspected militant hideout.

“Own troops effectively busted the hideout and, following an intense exchange of fire, killed three more terrorists,” the military said.

Security forces also recovered 2.9 tons of explosives allegedly being used to prepare improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The seizure could have prevented the material from being used in potential attacks, according to the military.

Sanitization operations were underway in the areas following the two raids to locate and eliminate any other militants who may still be present, ISPR said.

The military said its counterterrorism campaign would continue at full pace under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” initiative, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

The initiative seeks to counter what authorities describe as foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism and disrupt militant networks operating inside Pakistan.

The latest operations come as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan continue to face a large share of Pakistan’s militant violence.

The country has experienced a rise in militant activity since 2021, particularly in the two provinces, following the Taliban’s return to power in neighboring Afghanistan.

A report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies found that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan together accounted for nearly 96% of all violence-related fatalities recorded in Pakistan during the second quarter of 2026.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst-affected province, recording more than 61% of the fatalities, or 475 deaths. Balochistan accounted for 34%, with 265 deaths, the report said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also recorded the highest number of violent incidents, with 151 cases, representing 57% of the nationwide total. Balochistan reported 94 incidents, or 35%.

The figures underscore the continuing security challenge in both provinces, where militant violence remains a major threat to civilians, security personnel, and critical infrastructure.

With sanitization operations still underway in Kharan and Washuk, security forces are expected to maintain intelligence-led operations aimed at preventing further attacks and dismantling militant networks in the region.



