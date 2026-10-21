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Royal family pays emotional tribute to victims of Aberfan disaster

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace shared a commemorative video following Wednesday’s royal visit to Aberfan.

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: The British royal family has paid an emotional tribute to the 144 people who died in the Aberfan disaster, marking the 60th anniversary of the tragedy that devastated a Welsh village in 1966.


Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace shared a commemorative video following Wednesday’s royal visit to Aberfan, remembering those who lost their lives when a coal waste tip collapsed onto the village on Oct. 21, 1966.


“Remembering the many lives lost in the Aberfan disaster 60 years ago,” the royal family said in a joint message published in English and Welsh, alongside footage from the commemorative events.


King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Prince William began their visit at Aberfan Memorial Garden, located on the site of the former Pantglas Junior School.


The school was engulfed when thousands of tonnes of coal waste swept down the hillside, killing 116 children and 28 adults.


During the ceremony, Queen Camilla laid flowers at the memorial garden while the King stood alongside Mair Morgan, the last surviving teacher from Pantglas Junior School.


Prince William also unveiled a commemorative plaque at Ynysowen Community Primary School in Merthyr Tydfil.


The royal family later visited the Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre, where they met members of the local community.


Charles, Camilla and William also spent time with retired emergency service workers who had responded to the disaster in its immediate aftermath.


Their conversations recognised the efforts of those who worked through the desperate hours and days following the collapse, as well as people who have supported the bereaved families and the wider community over the decades.


The visit brought together remembrance, recognition of emergency responders and support for a community that continues to honour the victims six decades after one of Wales’ darkest tragedies.

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