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Ishaq Dar pushes regional peace, Gulf ties and EU export growth in diplomatic drive

Stronger cooperation with Oman could provide additional opportunities for Pakistan to develop commercial partnerships.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Ishaq Dar called for a more comprehensive use of the GSP+ framework

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan intensified its diplomatic and economic outreach on Wednesday. Oct. 28, 2026. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Lt. Gen. (ret.) Nauman Mahmood.

The secretary-general of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA) discussed stronger trade and energy ties with Oman. Ishaq Dar also urged government officials to expand exports to Europe through the European Union’s GSP+ trade program.


The three initiatives reflect Islamabad’s efforts to support regional stability, strengthen partnerships with Gulf countries and improve access for Pakistani products in international markets, according to statements from Pakistan’s Foreign Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.


According to the Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar congratulated Mahmood on his appointment and wished him success in his new role. He also outlined Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability at the regional and international levels.


The meeting took place as Pakistan sought to maintain its position as a diplomatic link between Iran and the United States while managing its growing security commitments to Saudi Arabia.


Earlier in the week, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Iran agreed to continue a four-country dialogue known as R4 on regional security and peace under the MJDA framework.


The agreement followed a meeting in Tehran involving senior military, defense and intelligence officials from three of the participating countries.


Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had also indicated progress in discussions involving the Makkah alliance, Iran and the Saudi-Houthi conflict.


In a separate diplomatic engagement, Ishaq Dar spoke by phone with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi to discuss ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment and energy.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said both officials agreed to build on existing commitments and strengthen economic ties between their countries.


Al Busaidi also thanked Ishaq Dar for the warm welcome he received during his recent visit to Pakistan.


The two ministers discussed regional developments and reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability. They also stressed the value of regular high-level meetings to maintain progress in bilateral relations.


Stronger cooperation with Oman could provide additional opportunities for Pakistan to develop commercial partnerships and deepen economic engagement across the Gulf region.

Ishaq Dar also chaired an inter-ministerial meeting focused on Pakistan’s trade strategy and export growth, urging government departments to make better use of the European Union’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) program.


The initiative provides eligible developing countries with preferential access to the European market, subject to compliance with international conventions and other program requirements.


According to the Foreign Ministry, participants discussed ways to improve trade procedures, raise product quality and expand opportunities for Pakistani exporters in European markets.


The talks also addressed human rights, workers rights and environmental standards linked to Pakistan’s international commitments. Ishaq Dar called for a more comprehensive use of the GSP+ framework to help Pakistani businesses reach more European customers.


He also stressed the need for coordinated action across government institutions to improve export performance and remove barriers to trade.


The meeting included Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa. Senior officials from the Foreign Affairs Department attended the meeting. Representatives from the Commerce and Human Rights Departments were also present.


Pakistan’s ambassador to Belgium and the European Union attended the meeting. Representatives from provincial governments and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also participated. Other relevant officials and institutions were represented as well.

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