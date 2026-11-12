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Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said he would address Parliament about the incidents and broader security concerns.

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The incidents have raised wider concerns about cybercrime and coordinated campaigns designed to disrupt public services

Hundreds of schools across Italy, the United Kingdom and Ireland faced disruption after receiving similar bomb threat emails, prompting evacuations in parts of Europe as police investigated the source of the alarming messages.


More than 300 schools in Italy, particularly in Rome and other major cities, were evacuated after receiving emails claiming explosives had been planted inside their buildings. The messages described alleged bombs equipped with remote controls and contained threats against Italian citizens and government officials.


Schools in Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland also received similar warnings. However, authorities in Ireland and several parts of the UK said the threats were not considered credible and did not order widespread evacuations.

Scottish Education Secretary Mairi McAllan said there was no danger to the public and that specialized cybercrime officers were working to trace the origin of the emails. She acknowledged the concerns of parents, students and school employees, saying she understood the anxiety caused by the threats.


Police Scotland said the warnings had been assessed immediately and appeared to be hoaxes. The force advised schools that they did not need to evacuate or keep students home based solely on the contents of the emails. However, some local authorities confirmed that individual schools had been evacuated as a precaution.


The threatening messages also reportedly mentioned Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and claimed that a bomb had been placed in her car.


Meloni said initial security checks had found no evidence of an actual threat and described the messages as an apparent attempt to create fear and public confusion.


Meloni said the government was closely monitoring the situation and had arranged a meeting to review the developments. She added that investigators were examining the messages to determine their origin and purpose.

The emails reportedly opened with violent threats against Italians and claimed that powerful explosive devices had been planted in school buildings.


They were signed with the name "Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan," a signature also reportedly used in recent bomb threats targeting media organizations in Ireland and Bulgaria.


Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said he would address Parliament about the incidents and broader security concerns.


He warned that such threats could easily be sent through email to schools, daycare centers and airlines, creating widespread fear even without an actual explosive device.


The incidents have raised wider concerns about cybercrime and coordinated campaigns designed to disrupt public services and create panic.


European security officials have also considered the possibility of foreign involvement, including potential links to Russia or Iran, but no evidence establishing responsibility has been publicly confirmed.


Investigators have not yet established whether all the threats were part of a single coordinated operation or separate incidents. Security agencies across the affected countries continue to examine the messages and assess potential risks.

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