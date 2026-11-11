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Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs

The reported split has quickly grabbed attention, especially among fans who have followed the couple's.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The couple first sparked dating rumors in late 2023

Turkish celebrity couple Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir have reportedly called it quits after nearly two years together, sparking fresh buzz among fans across Türkiye.


According to the reports, the actress and singer decided to end their romance about two weeks ago, reportedly parting ways on friendly terms.

The reported split has quickly grabbed attention, especially among fans who have followed the couple's relationship through several rounds of breakup rumors.


Despite previous speculation about their romance, the pair had managed to stay together and keep their relationship largely away from the public spotlight.


The latest separation was mutual and amicable. However, neither Sarıkaya nor Demir has publicly confirmed the news or shared details about what led to their reported decision.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in late 2023. Their relationship faced its first major wave of breakup speculation in August 2024, but the claims were denied.


Rumors returned in December 2024 after reports suggested that the two had left a restaurant separately following dinner.

In June 2025, another round of speculation suggested that their romance had ended. However, their subsequent public appearances and shared vacation photos put those rumors to rest.


The buzz returned in April 2026, when Sarıkaya appeared to show support for Demir by leaving heart and evil-eye emojis under one of his social media posts.


During a television appearance in spring 2026, Demir also spoke about their relationship, revealing that they had celebrated their second anniversary. He described them as a couple who preferred keeping their private lives out of the spotlight.

Their relationship reportedly faced another difficult moment in September 2026, when reports claimed the two had a disagreement and stopped speaking for around 48 hours. However, Demir reportedly made a romantic gesture, and the couple later reconciled.


Around the same time, Demir caught fans' attention by sharing a makeup-free photograph of Sarıkaya on social media, giving followers another glimpse into their relationship.


Now the latest report has reignited the breakup buzz, suggesting that the couple may have finally gone their separate ways after overcoming several previous relationship challenges.

Meanwhile, Sarıkaya has continued making headlines through her professional appearances, including Paris Fashion Week and Netflix Türkiye's 10th-anniversary celebration.


For now, the reported split remains unconfirmed by either star, leaving fans waiting for an official response. Whether this marks the final chapter of their romance or another unexpected twist remains unclear.

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