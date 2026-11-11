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CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony

In the fourth Inter-Services Combat Shooting Championship, the Pakistan Army won the championship trophy.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan Army clinches top honours at national shooting competition


RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the closing ceremony of the 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet at the Army Marksmanship Unit in Jhelum on Wednesday.


The shooting competition, held from Oct. 7 to Nov. 11, brought together more than 1,500 participants from the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Armed Forces, provincial teams and civilian shooting associations.


Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf attended the ceremony as guest of honour and, along with the army chief, distributed trophies and medals among winners and runners-up in various categories.


The participants included teams from the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh and Punjab), Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, the Federal Rifle Association and civilians.


In the fourth Inter-Services Combat Shooting Championship, the Pakistan Army won the championship trophy.


The Army Marksmanship Unit also secured the Prime Minister's Skills at Arms Big Bore National Challenge Match.


The prestigious Master at Arms Trophy, also known as the Doli Cup, was awarded to Havildar Fazal Rehman of the Punjab Regiment.


The regiment also won the Unit Firing Proficiency Match and Infantry Squad Match.


Field Marshal stresses importance of shooting skills

Interacting with participants, Field Marshal Asim Munir praised the competitors for their exceptional marksmanship and precision.


He emphasised that shooting proficiency was a hallmark of a professional soldier and said mastery of small arms must remain a core component of basic military training.


Upon his arrival, the army chief was received by the Inspector General Training and Evaluation and the commander of Rawalpindi Corps.

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