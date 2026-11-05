Thursday, November 5, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
05-NOV-2026
PETROL
-7.06 PKR
Rs. 362.00/ltr
DIESEL
-3.71 PKR
Rs. 387.81/ltr
Headlines
Arafat Minhas nominated for ICC men’s player of the month award Prince William sends heartfelt message to 2026 Diana award recipients Gold price surges by Rs9600 per tola in Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir visits Special Services Group HQ in Tarbela Pakistan to host Mineral Investment Forum in Islamabad on Nov 12-13 Heavy rainfall triggers widespread damage in US state of Colorado Pakistan reports ninth polio case of 2026 in Khyber district More than 100 Democratic women secure seats in US House Hackers target blood storage systems at French blood bank Federal Govt announces lower petrol and diesel prices JD Vance blames Iran conflict for Republican midterm defeat US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Arafat Minhas nominated for ICC men’s player of the month award Prince William sends heartfelt message to 2026 Diana award recipients Gold price surges by Rs9600 per tola in Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir visits Special Services Group HQ in Tarbela Pakistan to host Mineral Investment Forum in Islamabad on Nov 12-13 Heavy rainfall triggers widespread damage in US state of Colorado Pakistan reports ninth polio case of 2026 in Khyber district More than 100 Democratic women secure seats in US House Hackers target blood storage systems at French blood bank Federal Govt announces lower petrol and diesel prices JD Vance blames Iran conflict for Republican midterm defeat US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Field Marshal Asim Munir visits Special Services Group HQ in Tarbela

Upon arrival, he was received by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the SSG.

Web Desk November 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the headquarters of the Special Services Group (SSG) in Tarbela on Thursday, where he reviewed the force’s operational preparedness and specialised capabilities.


Upon arrival, he was received by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the SSG.


The army chief laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument and offered Fateha to pay tribute to SSG personnel who were killed in the line of duty while defending the country.


He was briefed on the SSG’s specialised training, operational readiness and mission-oriented capabilities. He also witnessed a display of advanced specialised equipment and a demonstration highlighting the force’s combat skills, agility and precision in conducting special operations.


During his interaction with officers and troops, Field Marshal Munir praised their professionalism, high morale and commitment to duty.


He stressed that continuous training, development of indigenous capabilities and an uncompromising focus on operational preparedness were essential to maintaining an edge over evolving security threats and emerging challenges.

Recommended

Corps Commanders call for stronger governance to combat terrorism

Corps Commanders call for stronger governance to combat terrorism
CDF Munir, Maldives Speaker discuss regional security and bilateral ties

CDF Munir, Maldives Speaker discuss regional security and bilateral ties
Corps Commanders’ Conference: Army’s top brass condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia as ‘unnecessary escalation’

Corps Commanders’ Conference: Army’s top brass condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia as ‘unnecessary escalation’
COAS issues strong warning to terrorists and their facilitators

COAS issues strong warning to terrorists and their facilitators
Syed Asim Munir Conferred With Field Marshal Baton

Syed Asim Munir Conferred With Field Marshal Baton
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir chaired 270th Corps Commanders’ Conference

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir chaired 270th Corps Commanders’ Conference
Balochistan launches anti-narcotics drive on COAS orders

Balochistan launches anti-narcotics drive on COAS orders
COAS urges officers to serve with integrity, patriotism

COAS urges officers to serve with integrity, patriotism
CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security

CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security
CDF Asim Munir joins high-level Tehran meeting on Middle East security

CDF Asim Munir joins high-level Tehran meeting on Middle East security
Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Liu Haixing discuss bilateral ties at GHQ
CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation

CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation