CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security

According to the ISPR Singapore’s FM , the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

RAWALPINDI: Singapore's Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan called on Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.





According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.





They exchanged views on regional peace and stability and emphasised the importance of sustained engagement and cooperation in areas of shared interest.





Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening relations with Singapore, highlighting the need for greater institutional linkages and constructive engagement to promote regional peace, stability and security.





Dr Balakrishnan expressed his country's commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan's contributions to regional peace and stability.





Earlier, Pakistan and Singapore are looking to strengthen their 60-year diplomatic relationship through increased trade, investment and cooperation in key economic sectors, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, during a meeting with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Islamabad.





Shehbaz Sharif met Balakrishnan at the Prime Minister's House, where both sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation and exploring new economic opportunities as the two countries mark six decades of diplomatic relations this year.





The prime minister praised Singapore's remarkable economic transformation, highlighting its achievements in innovation, technology and development. He also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Singapore at both bilateral and international levels, including through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).