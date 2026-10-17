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Headlines
London’s real-life Batman goes viral for handing out free fuel vouchers KP forms 48-member regional representative and development council Pakistan Army strikes Afghan Taliban posts after infiltration attempt Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif says federal intervention in KP should have come earlier Bangladesh beach resort fire kills 10, including children Anthropic executive predicts AI-driven US economic boom by 2030 Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka unveil trophy for tri-nation series Pakistan stock exchange loses 670 points in weekly trading British wrestling star Pac’s cause of death revealed President Trump blocks numerous sanctions on Russia London’s real-life Batman goes viral for handing out free fuel vouchers KP forms 48-member regional representative and development council Pakistan Army strikes Afghan Taliban posts after infiltration attempt Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif says federal intervention in KP should have come earlier Bangladesh beach resort fire kills 10, including children Anthropic executive predicts AI-driven US economic boom by 2030 Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka unveil trophy for tri-nation series Pakistan stock exchange loses 670 points in weekly trading British wrestling star Pac’s cause of death revealed President Trump blocks numerous sanctions on Russia

Pakistan Army strikes Afghan Taliban posts after infiltration attempt

Cross-border tensions persist as Pakistan reports a rise in militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Web Desk October 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan Army strikes Afghan Taliban posts in Taida sector of Upper Kurram after infiltration attempt

UPPER KURRAM: The Pakistan Army struck Afghan Taliban positions in the Taida sector of Upper Kurram and Ghozgarhi after Afghan forces opened fire across the border on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Security reports said that the firing was intended to help foreign militants cross into Pakistan.


The reports said Pakistani forces targeted the Taliban’s Topser post and Shapola base camp in response. Several Afghan Taliban personnel were reportedly killed near Ghozgarhi, while the Shapola base camp was destroyed. Taliban personnel also abandoned a border post following the response, the reports said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan carried out targeted airstrikes against militant hideouts in Afghanistan as part of Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, according to the Ministry of Information. A statement issued Oct. 1 said the operation targeted militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.


Cross-border tensions have continued as Pakistan reports a rise in militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.


According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, Pakistan recorded 225 militant attacks in September 2026, up 13% from 199 in August. The increase marked the third consecutive month of rising attacks.


Despite several rounds of talks, Pakistan and Afghanistan remain at odds, with militant groups operating from Afghan territory continuing to strain ties between the two countries.

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