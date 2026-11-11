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Lewis Hamilton visits Rafah border crossing, pushes for a free Palestine

Hamilton has spoken out about conflict and humanitarian crises in the region and called for peace.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton visited Egypt's Rafah border crossing.

RAFAH: Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton visited Egypt's Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip to meet organizations sending humanitarian aid to the territory, officials said.


Hamilton, who has frequently posted on social media about children killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and called for a ceasefire, has spoken out about conflict and humanitarian crises in the region and called for peace.


"I think we need to make sure we're pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine. I think there's a lot of peace that I'm hoping we get to at some stage," Hamilton said in October.


A ceasefire agreement reached last year has halted major combat operations in Gaza, but the amount of aid reaching the territory continues to fall far short of the agreed-upon minimum of 600 trucks a day. Israeli forces have continued to advance, expanding their control from 53% of the territory to at least 60%, an independent commission of U.N. experts said last month.


Hamilton toured the crossing before visiting logistics warehouses operated by the Egyptian Red Crescent, which facilitates the entry of aid to Gaza. At the crossing, he greeted aid workers with "Assalamu alaikum," a widely used Arabic greeting meaning "peace be upon you," and shook hands and briefly spoke with workers and officials.


Khaled Megawer, the governor of North Sinai, where Rafah is located, said the visit was intended to help Hamilton learn about Egypt's efforts to send aid to Gaza.


The visit comes after Hamilton made his 400th race start on Sunday at the São Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos. The first Black F1 driver made his debut with McLaren in 2007. He is only the second F1 driver to start 400 races, after his former teammate Fernando Alonso, who achieved the milestone in 2024.

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