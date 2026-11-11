Thursday, November 12, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
11-NOV-2026
PETROL
-3.00 PKR
Rs. 335.00/ltr
DIESEL
-7.00 PKR
Rs. 364.00/ltr
Headlines
Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district

Pakistan has experienced a growing wave of militant violence, particularly in KP.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The attackers also reportedly set five police vehicles on fire

KOHAT: At least 10 police officers, including two senior officials, were killed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, when militants ambushed police vehicles in Pakistan’s northwestern Kohat district, triggering an intense gunbattle between security forces and the attackers, police officials said.


According to initial reports, police came under heavy gunfire in Gumbat, Darabo Kach, Indus, and Jalandhar Banda areas while conducting a raid against illegal mining of placer gold.


Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Haider Zaman and several other police personnel were reportedly killed in the attack, while three others, including a Station House Officer (SHO), sustained serious injuries.


An exchange of gunfire between security forces and the attackers was still underway. Officials had not released further details about the circumstances of the ambush or the identities of the attackers.


No militant group had immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, suspicion was expected to focus on Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, which has intensified attacks against security forces in the region in recent months.


Pakistan has experienced a growing wave of militant violence, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.


The attackers also reportedly set five police vehicles on fire. Following the incident, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the affected areas to provide emergency assistance, while police initiated further action.


Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban government of allowing Pakistani militants to operate from Afghan territory.

Recommended

Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site

Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site
4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles KP's Swat and Malakand

4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles KP's Swat and Malakand
IHC orders PTI lawyers meetings with jailed Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

IHC orders PTI lawyers meetings with jailed Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi
KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Federal cabinet endorses Pakistan-Kuwait defense cooperation agreement

Federal cabinet endorses Pakistan-Kuwait defense cooperation agreement
Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit
Sugarcane dispute intensifies as Sindh farmers warn of Islamabad march

Sugarcane dispute intensifies as Sindh farmers warn of Islamabad march
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resigns as LHC judge

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resigns as LHC judge
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks