Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district

Pakistan has experienced a growing wave of militant violence, particularly in KP.

The attackers also reportedly set five police vehicles on fire

KOHAT: At least 10 police officers, including two senior officials, were killed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, when militants ambushed police vehicles in Pakistan’s northwestern Kohat district, triggering an intense gunbattle between security forces and the attackers, police officials said.





According to initial reports, police came under heavy gunfire in Gumbat, Darabo Kach, Indus, and Jalandhar Banda areas while conducting a raid against illegal mining of placer gold.





Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Haider Zaman and several other police personnel were reportedly killed in the attack, while three others, including a Station House Officer (SHO), sustained serious injuries.





An exchange of gunfire between security forces and the attackers was still underway. Officials had not released further details about the circumstances of the ambush or the identities of the attackers.





No militant group had immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, suspicion was expected to focus on Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, which has intensified attacks against security forces in the region in recent months.





Pakistan has experienced a growing wave of militant violence, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.





The attackers also reportedly set five police vehicles on fire. Following the incident, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the affected areas to provide emergency assistance, while police initiated further action.





Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban government of allowing Pakistani militants to operate from Afghan territory.