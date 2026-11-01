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4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles KP's Swat and Malakand

Tremors were also felt in Batkhela and surrounding areas.

Web Desk November 01, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Initial reports indicate that no deaths or property damage

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, shaking Swat, Malakand and nearby areas and sending frightened residents rushing out of their homes and buildings.


According to the Seismological Centre in Islamabad, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 105 kilometers, with its epicenter in the Hindu Kush mountain range.


Tremors were also felt in Batkhela and surrounding areas, causing panic among residents. Many people rushed into the streets and recited the Quranic verse as they sought safety.


Initial reports indicate that no deaths or property damage have been reported so far. Local authorities and the administration are monitoring the situation as residents remain alert following the tremors.

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