Punjab education minister denies Fazlur Rehman’s arrest, demands financial transparency

Skindar Hayat also questioned Fazlur Rehman’s claim that he could bring the country to a standstill.

The provincial minister challenged Fazulr Rehman to explain what steps he had taken to promote religious education

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Sunday, Nov. 29, denied that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been arrested, saying the religious leader remained free to travel and move around as he wished.





The minister also called on the Supreme Court and Federal Constitutional Court to examine Fazlur Rehman’s financial records and demand an explanation of his sources of income.





Speaking at a news conference, Sikandar Hayat said maintaining peace and protecting Punjab’s economy were major priorities for the provincial government.





He criticized statements threatening to disturb public order, calling them irresponsible. The minister questioned why roads and highways should be blocked during protests, saying such actions create problems for ordinary people.





He asked whether any religion supported demonstrations that caused hardship for the public. Skindar Hayat said political efforts should focus on religious and national issues rather than individual political leaders.





He also questioned Rehman’s political activities, asking why the JUI-F chief was not starting a protest movement in his own constituency.





The provincial minister challenged Rehman to explain what steps he had taken to promote religious education, improve educational opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and support Pakistan’s campaign against polio.





He referred to a property reportedly registered in the name of an Afghan national and sought clarification about a person identified as Amanullah from Afghanistan.





Skindar Hayat also questioned Fazlur Rehman’s claim that he could bring the country to a standstill. He asked why the announced protest campaign had not caused the nationwide disruption that its organizers had predicted.