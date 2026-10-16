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Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026 White House launches ‘Golden Age’ lo-fi music stream Eagles sign Joe Milton from Cowboys practice squad Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London Sindh government allocates $156 million in grants to public universities Ukraine unveils StarGate drone to evacuate wounded soldiers CTD kills suspected Kohat suicide attack mastermind in Lakki Marwat Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster with claimed flying capability ‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze Flour prices climb in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026 White House launches ‘Golden Age’ lo-fi music stream Eagles sign Joe Milton from Cowboys practice squad Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London Sindh government allocates $156 million in grants to public universities Ukraine unveils StarGate drone to evacuate wounded soldiers CTD kills suspected Kohat suicide attack mastermind in Lakki Marwat Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster with claimed flying capability ‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze Flour prices climb in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule

Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule

Mohsin Naqvi urged political parties to avoid actions that could increase tensions and instability.

Web Desk October 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Mohsin Naqvi takes swipe at political rival over KP governor’s post

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has criticized a political leader for seeking a role in the imposition of KP governor’s rule, while urging political parties to prioritize security, public welfare and peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over political disputes.


Speaking informally to reporters in Lahore, Mohsin Naqvi said the unnamed party leader was unhappy about not being included in decisions related to governor’s rule or being appointed governor.


Mohsin Naqvi said that the politician had depended on the establishment for decades to advance his political career, including arranging air travel for his party through establishment contacts.


He said political disagreements were part of democratic debate but stressed that leaders should rely on facts and reason rather than personal attacks, accusations and inappropriate language.


The interior minister also questioned why some political leaders had recently raised concerns about the distribution of funds to the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) districts after remaining silent about the issue for years.


Mohsin Naqvi asked why those leaders had not previously spoken out when the former tribal districts were denied their fair share of financial resources.


He said the rights and funding needs of residents in the former FATA districts should be addressed without political considerations.


Mohsin Naqvi also highlighted the security challenges facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling on political leaders to support efforts to restore law and order and combat terrorism.


He urged political parties to avoid actions that could increase tensions and instability, saying the province needed cooperation and practical solutions rather than political clashes.


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