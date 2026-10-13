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Lionel Messi enters a world of fantasy in Disney’s 'Messi and the Giants' animated series ‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte dies at 34 Mohsin Naqvi defends government’s actions, says they comply with Pakistan’s Constitution Man killed by tiger after entering enclosure at UK Wildlife Park PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir attend funeral of two pilots killed in Quetta crash IMF projects Pakistan’s inflation to rise to 9.9% in FY2026-27 Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecy rekindles speculation about November alien encounter IT Minister Shaza Fatima says Pakistan nears satellite internet framework Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations Lionel Messi enters a world of fantasy in Disney’s 'Messi and the Giants' animated series ‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte dies at 34 Mohsin Naqvi defends government’s actions, says they comply with Pakistan’s Constitution Man killed by tiger after entering enclosure at UK Wildlife Park PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir attend funeral of two pilots killed in Quetta crash IMF projects Pakistan’s inflation to rise to 9.9% in FY2026-27 Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecy rekindles speculation about November alien encounter IT Minister Shaza Fatima says Pakistan nears satellite internet framework Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Mohsin Naqvi defends government’s actions, says they comply with Pakistan’s Constitution

Mohsin Naqvi said the government had not wanted the situation to reach its current stage.

Web Desk October 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Naqvi defends government actions

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi defended the government’s actions in the Senate, saying it had not violated the Constitution and that measures such as imposing governor’s rule and declaring an emergency had been taken within the constitutional framework.


Speaking during a Senate session, Naqvi challenged constitutional experts to identify any specific constitutional provision the government had violated. He said the government had acted within the law and stressed the need for political cooperation to combat terrorism.


Referring to a speech by Sen. Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Naqvi described the address as emotional and said Parliament had been discussing terrorism since the first day. He added that the government had consulted various political leaders to address the security challenge.


Mohsin Naqvi also said former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had assured the government that Pakistan would receive support in its fight against terrorism.


According to Mohsin Naqvi, Qaiser had been asked to cooperate with the government on counterterrorism efforts. However, he said the position taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government differed from Qaiser’s stance.


Mohsin Naqvi said the government had not wanted the situation to reach its current stage. He reiterated that its actions were consistent with the Constitution and called for greater political cooperation to tackle terrorism.


Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks come amid political debate over the government’s constitutional authority and the need for a united response to the country’s security challenges.

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