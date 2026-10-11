Pakistan government orders army deployment in KP to support civil administration

The deployment aims to protect lives and property, prevent security threats.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s federal government has authorized the deployment of army troops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help maintain law and order, protect civilians and secure government installations under a constitutional order issued on Oct. 11, 2026.





The order allows the Pakistan Army to assist the provincial civil administration under Article 245 of the Constitution for the duration of a proclamation issued under Articles 232 and 234.





The deployment aims to protect lives and property, prevent security threats and maintain peace across the province. Army personnel and resources will support local authorities as they respond to law and order challenges.





The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor will determine the number of troops and resources required for the deployment in consultation with the Directorate General of Military Operations at General Headquarters (GHQ), according to the order.





The arrangement is intended to strengthen the civil administration’s ability to address security concerns and protect public facilities. The government said the deployment notification will be published in the Gazette of Pakistan, Part II.