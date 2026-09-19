PIACL successfully renews IOSA registration for 12th consecutive cycle

Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) has successfully renewed its registration under the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Program for the 12th consecutive cycle, reaffirming the airline’s continued commitment to internationally recognized standards of operational safety, security, quality, and regulatory compliance.

Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) has successfully renewed its registration under the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Program for the 12th consecutive cycle, reaffirming the airline’s continued commitment to internationally recognized standards of operational safety, security, quality, and regulatory compliance.

IOSA is an internationally recognized safety assessment program developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to evaluate the operational management and control systems of airlines against established global aviation safety standards and requirements.

PIACL’s renewed IOSA registration is valid for two years, until 11 September 2028. The renewal follows the successful completion of PIACL’s first Risk-Based IOSA (RBI) Audit, conducted from 8 to 11 June 2026.

The Risk-Based IOSA methodology places enhanced emphasis on the identification and assessment of operational risks, while evaluating the effectiveness of an airline’s operational control and safety management systems. The successful completion of the RBI Audit and subsequent renewal of IOSA registration represents an important milestone in PIACL’s continued focus on strengthening safety performance and operational resilience.

The comprehensive audit covered key areas of PIACL’s operations and management systems, including Flight Operations, Cabin Operations, Ground Handling, Cargo Operations, Security, Safety Management System (SMS), Quality Assurance, and other applicable operational and organizational functions.

The successful renewal demonstrates PIACL’s continued adherence to internationally recognized aviation safety, security, quality, and operational requirements. It also reflects the airline’s sustained efforts to strengthen its Safety Management System, Quality Assurance processes, operational controls, risk management framework, security arrangements, and regulatory compliance mechanisms.

Commenting on the achievement, PIACL management acknowledged the collective efforts of the airline’s operational departments and the Corporate Quality & Safety Assurance (CQSA) team, whose professionalism, technical expertise, audit preparedness, and commitment to continuous improvement contributed to the successful completion of the IOSA renewal process.

The 12th consecutive IOSA registration further reinforces PIACL’s commitment to maintaining robust safety and quality systems and continuously enhancing its operational standards in line with evolving international aviation requirements.

PIACL remains focused on strengthening its safety culture, security standards, operational excellence, quality assurance systems, and risk management practices, while maintaining compliance with applicable international aviation standards and regulatory requirements.