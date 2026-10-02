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Pakistan trade deficit rises as imports outpace exports

The trade gap increased by $1.418 billion compared with $9.374 billion recorded during the same period.

Web Desk October 02, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit rose 15.13% year-on-year to $10.792 billion during the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The trade gap increased by $1.418 billion compared with $9.374 billion recorded during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

According to the PBS, exports increased 10.84% year-on-year to $8.423 billion during July-September 2026, while imports rose 13.21% to $19.215 billion.

In September alone, Pakistan’s exports increased 16.07% to $2.939 billion compared with the same month last year.

Imports also increased during the month, rising 11.50% year-on-year to $6.494 billion.

The country’s trade deficit stood at $3.555 billion in September, up 7.99% from August. On a year-on-year basis, the trade gap increased 6.15% during the month.

The PBS data showed that exports in September increased 17.61% year-on-year, while imports recorded an 11.05% annual increase.

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