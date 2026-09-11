Saturday, September 12, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, September 12, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Pakistan urges Hong Kong to resume Cathay Pacific flights Pakistan drafts new auto policy with stronger EV incentives 70 global crypto firms seek licenses as Pakistan reverses ban, embraces digital asset regulation Pakistan PM approves measures to speed up trade, cargo clearance Nation honors Quaid-e-Azam on 78th death anniversary Pakistan urges Hong Kong to resume Cathay Pacific flights Pakistan drafts new auto policy with stronger EV incentives 70 global crypto firms seek licenses as Pakistan reverses ban, embraces digital asset regulation Pakistan PM approves measures to speed up trade, cargo clearance Nation honors Quaid-e-Azam on 78th death anniversary

Diesel price crosses Rs400 after fresh increase

Petrol prices have been increased by Rs5.02 per liter, taking the new price to Rs375.82 per liter.Diesel price

Web Desk September 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has once again increased the prices of petrol and diesel, with the price of diesel crossing Rs400 per liter.

Petrol prices have been increased by Rs5.02 per liter, taking the new price to Rs375.82 per liter.

The price of diesel has been raised by Rs5.28 per liter, bringing its new price to Rs403.32 per liter.

According to a notification issued by the government, the revised petrol and diesel prices will take effect from Sept. 12.

Earlier, The government has announced revised prices of petroleum products.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs3.05 per liter, while high-speed diesel has raised by Rs5.37 per liter.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the new price of petrol has been set at Rs370.80 per liter, while the new price of high-speed diesel is Rs398.04 per liter.

According to the notification, the new prices will be applicable on September 11 (Friday).


Recommended

Govt surges petrol price by Rs.2.29, diesel by Rs.1.11 per liter

Govt surges petrol price by Rs.2.29, diesel by Rs.1.11 per liter
Fuel prices likely to drop by Mid-August after recent hikes

Fuel prices likely to drop by Mid-August after recent hikes
Govt increases petrol price by Rs.3.05, diesel by Rs.5.37 per liter

Govt increases petrol price by Rs.3.05, diesel by Rs.5.37 per liter
Govt again raises petrol price by Rs.3.40, diesel by Rs.6.72 per liter

Govt again raises petrol price by Rs.3.40, diesel by Rs.6.72 per liter
Federal govt cuts petrol price, raises diesel rate

Federal govt cuts petrol price, raises diesel rate
Govt increases petrol price by Rs.0.51, diesel by Rs.1.08 per liter

Govt increases petrol price by Rs.0.51, diesel by Rs.1.08 per liter
Govt reduced petrol, diesel prices by Rs1.97

Govt reduced petrol, diesel prices by Rs1.97
Petrol prices likely to drop by up to Rs35 per litre

Petrol prices likely to drop by up to Rs35 per litre
Petrol prices likely to increase again this week

Petrol prices likely to increase again this week
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs26.77 per litre

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs26.77 per litre
Pakistan records second-highest petrol price surge globally

Pakistan records second-highest petrol price surge globally
Pakistan to announce petrol, diesel prices again tomorrow

Pakistan to announce petrol, diesel prices again tomorrow