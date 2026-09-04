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Federal govt cuts petrol price, raises diesel rate

Following the adjustment, the new petrol price has been set at Rs. 345.87 per liter, while diesel will now cost Rs. 378.05 per liter.

Web Desk September 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs. 3.13 per liter while increasing the price of high-speed diesel by Rs. 3.74 per liter.

Following the adjustment, the new petrol price has been set at Rs. 345.87 per liter, while diesel will now cost Rs. 378.05 per liter.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification announcing the revised prices for a three-day period.

The latest adjustment means motorists using petrol will receive a modest price relief, while consumers relying on diesel will face higher fuel costs.

Earlier, the government has announced revised prices of petroleum products.

The price of petrol has been raised by Rs2.84 per liter, while high-speed diesel has increased by Rs2.28 per liter.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the new price of petrol has been set at Rs349 per liter, while the new price of high-speed diesel is Rs374.31 per liter.

According to the notification, the new prices will be applicable on September 4 (Friday).

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