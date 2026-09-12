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Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival CCP Chairman Farid Tarar highlights Pakistan’s competition reforms at Global Conference in China RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk 6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast Suede is back: Oversized belts and 90s western style spark street-style revival CCP Chairman Farid Tarar highlights Pakistan’s competition reforms at Global Conference in China RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk 6.2-magnitude quake rattles Indonesia’s Java, sends residents into panic China sparks 'self-driving' revolution with 2030 roadmap for highways and city roads Dimple Queen Hania’s debut song “Pablo” fever takes the music world by storm, sparking fan fervor Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv fuel stations, killing two as attacks escalate Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast

Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast

Strong winds brought down a concert stage at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

Web Desk September 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Relentless rains batter Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Relentless rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms battered Islamabad and several parts of Pakistan, collapsing a concert stage, damaging vehicles, injuring residents and disrupting electricity supplies as authorities warned of more rainfall through Sept. 17.

The severe weather caused widespread disruption in the capital, where strong winds brought down a concert stage at the Sports Complex. In Sector F-10, falling trees damaged vehicles and obstructed roads, slowing traffic across the area.

Haripur was also hit by heavy rain and strong winds. A falling tree injured two people in Paniya, while accumulated water covered roads in several locations, creating difficulties for commuters and residents.

In Peshawar, rainfall brought relief from an intense heat wave, lowering temperatures and providing residents with a temporary break from the extreme heat. Batkhela experienced another round of intense rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. Rising water levels in streams and drains disrupted normal movement, while the storm also affected the power transmission system. Heavy rain was reported in Swabi as well, flooding low-lying neighborhoods and making travel difficult for residents.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted additional rainfall across Pakistan. Rain is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Sindh and Balochistan are likely to remain hot and humid. The latest spell of severe weather highlights the continuing risk of urban flooding, infrastructure damage and power disruptions as more rain moves across the country.

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