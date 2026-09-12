Relentless rains batter Islamabad, collapse concert stage as more heavy rain is forecast

Strong winds brought down a concert stage at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

ISLAMABAD: Relentless rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms battered Islamabad and several parts of Pakistan, collapsing a concert stage, damaging vehicles, injuring residents and disrupting electricity supplies as authorities warned of more rainfall through Sept. 17.

The severe weather caused widespread disruption in the capital, where strong winds brought down a concert stage at the Sports Complex. In Sector F-10, falling trees damaged vehicles and obstructed roads, slowing traffic across the area.

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Haripur was also hit by heavy rain and strong winds. A falling tree injured two people in Paniya, while accumulated water covered roads in several locations, creating difficulties for commuters and residents.

In Peshawar, rainfall brought relief from an intense heat wave, lowering temperatures and providing residents with a temporary break from the extreme heat. Batkhela experienced another round of intense rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. Rising water levels in streams and drains disrupted normal movement, while the storm also affected the power transmission system. Heavy rain was reported in Swabi as well, flooding low-lying neighborhoods and making travel difficult for residents.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted additional rainfall across Pakistan. Rain is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Sindh and Balochistan are likely to remain hot and humid. The latest spell of severe weather highlights the continuing risk of urban flooding, infrastructure damage and power disruptions as more rain moves across the country.