Pakistan PM says 7.5 million have benefited from fuel subsidy program

The scheme provides fuel subsidies to owners of motorcycles, rickshaws and cars with engines up to 800cc.

ISLAMABAD: More than 7.5 million citizens have benefited from Pakistan's Prime Minister's Fuel Relief Scheme since it launched on Sept. 15, while over 8.4 million people have registered for the subsidy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was informed Thursday.





The figures were shared at a review meeting chaired by Sharif to assess the program's progress. The scheme provides fuel subsidies to owners of motorcycles, rickshaws and cars with engines up to 800cc.





According to a briefing at the meeting, 12.2 million fuel subsidy tokens have been issued since the program began, of which 10.3 million have been used.





The scheme has entered its third week, with citizens who received the subsidy in the first or second week now eligible for the next weekly payment, the meeting was told.





The program is being implemented in 129 districts nationwide, with all petrol stations facilitating citizens under the scheme, according to the briefing. A 24-hour call center has been established to guide citizens and petrol pump owners, while the Prime Minister's Office's Public Affairs Unit and elected representatives are assisting with registration.





Sharif reiterated the government's commitment to providing relief to low-income and middle-class households amid rising petroleum prices. He said timely government measures had enabled citizens to benefit and expressed satisfaction over the number of people who had used the scheme in the short period since its launch.





He praised the government team implementing the program, calling it an example of effective and coordinated efforts by the government machinery.





He also appreciated the efforts of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, IT Minister Shaza Fatima, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and all federal and provincial officials associated with the scheme.





Sharif said the database being developed through the program would also be used in the future to support citizens.





The meeting was attended by Dar, Aurangzeb, Cheema, Tarar, Shaza, State Minister for Finance Bilal Kayani, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Bajwa and senior officials of relevant institutions.