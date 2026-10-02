Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Madinah power station

Islamabad warns that attacks on civilian infrastructure threaten regional security and the safety of worshippers and pilgrims.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the reported attack on a power station in Madinah, warning that strikes on civilian infrastructure serving the Prophet’s Mosque threaten regional security and the safety of worshippers and pilgrims.





In a statement, the Foreign Office described the Sept. 29 attack on the Taibah power distribution station as a “grave provocation” and a matter of deep concern for Muslims worldwide.





The station supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. The Saudi-led coalition has blamed Yemen’s Houthi forces for the attack, while the Houthis have denied responsibility.





The Foreign Office stressed that the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques and the safety of worshippers and pilgrims must be respected under all circumstances.

“Pakistan calls for an immediate and unconditional end to such reckless actions,” the Foreign Office said, warning that such incidents pose a serious threat to regional peace and security.





Islamabad reaffirmed its “unwavering solidarity” with Saudi Arabia and expressed full support for the kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

Pakistan also reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to safeguard the Two Holy Mosques, protect its people and ensure the safety of pilgrims.





The Foreign Office said Pakistan would continue to support efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.