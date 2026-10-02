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Pakistan wins first silver medal at Asian Games 2026

In the opening match, Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng defeated Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal 3-1 after a 41-minute contest.

Web Desk October 02, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NAGOYA, Japan: Pakistan won its first silver medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 after losing to Malaysia 2-0 in the men's squash team final.

In the opening match, Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng defeated Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal 3-1 after a 41-minute contest.

In the second match, Malaysia's Eain Yow defeated Pakistan's Noor Zaman 3-2 in a closely fought encounter that lasted 53 minutes.

Pakistan had reached the final after defeating Hong Kong China in the semifinals, while Malaysia advanced by beating top-seeded defending champions India.

Pakistan had previously won two bronze medals in the men's individual squash event, with Noor Zaman and Muhammad Ashab Irfan reaching the semifinals to secure bronze medals.

With the silver in the men's squash team event, Pakistan's medal tally at the Asian Games has risen to five bronze and one silver.

Pakistan has also secured another medal in the men's cricket event after reaching the final.

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