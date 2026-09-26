Ashab Irfan wins bronze in men’s singles squash at Asian Games

The semifinal ended on a sporting note, with both players shaking hands.

NAGOYA, Japan: Pakistan’s Muhammad Ashab Irfan won a bronze medal in the men’s singles squash event at the 20th Asian Games despite losing his semifinal to India’s Abhay Singh on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Ashab, ranked No. 49 in the world, lost 8-11, 10-12, 6-11 to the 28-year-old Singh, who is ranked No. 18, at the Kinjo Noto Arena in Nagoya.

Singh advanced to the final with the straight-games victory, while Ashab secured the bronze medal.

The semifinal ended on a sporting note, with both players shaking hands. Singh also patted his Pakistani opponent before later approaching Pakistani players and exchanging handshakes with them.

The bronze was Pakistan’s third medal at the Asian Games, following bronze medals in mixed martial arts and women’s cricket.

In the second semifinal, Malaysia’s Eain Yow beat Pakistan’s Noor Zaman in another straight-games match, winning 11-7, 11-2 and 11-4.

Singh and Eain Yow will face each other in the final for the gold medal.

Ashab Irfan and Noor Zaman will meet in the bronze-medal match, ensuring Pakistan will win a medal in the men’s singles squash event.