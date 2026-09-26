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Royal expert reveals secret behind Prince William, Kate Middleton's happy marriage

A royal expert has revealed what she believes is one of the reasons behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s happy marriage after 15 years together.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

A royal expert has revealed what she believes is one of the reasons behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s happy marriage after 15 years together.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said one of the key factors was that William and Kate were very good friends before they became a couple.

“I think what the great thing was that she and William were very good friends before they became lovers,” Seward said.

She said Kate was William’s sounding board and recalled how he once drove to her home in Bucklebury during their early university years. He took her to a local pub, where the two had a long conversation.

“I can't remember the exact timing. But they were very good friends, and she listened to him and she advised him,” Seward said.

She recalled that Kate had encouraged William to consider changing his course of study if he was unhappy with the history of art program.

“She said, ‘Look, if you're not happy doing History of Art, you know, try to do something else. Do Geography or something,’ which is what he did. She was such a good friend,” Seward said.

The royal expert made the comments as William and Kate celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in April.

The couple marked the occasion by sharing a family photo with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with the message, “Celebrating 15 years of marriage.”

Prince William, the future king, and Kate married at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. The wedding ceremony was watched by millions of people around the world.

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