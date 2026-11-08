'Pakistan may need 12 administrative units', says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said too much administrative power remains concentrated in provincial capitals.

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has called for creating new administrative units in Pakistan, arguing that the country's growing population and centralized power structure are making it harder for governments to deliver public services effectively.





Speaking on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, Asif said Pakistan needs to reconsider its existing administrative system and explore the possibility of establishing more administrative units to improve governance and bring government services closer to the public.





He said too much administrative power remains concentrated in provincial capitals, including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar.





According to Asif, transferring authority to smaller administrative units could improve service delivery and make government institutions more accessible to citizens.





Referring to Pakistan's political history, the Defence Minister recalled the One Unit system, under which the country's provinces were merged into a single administrative unit.





Asif also referred to Afghanistan, saying the country had expanded the number of its provinces from around eight to approximately 30 to 32 as part of its administrative restructuring.





He argued that federal funds transferred to provincial governments often remain under provincial control instead of reaching local government institutions, which should play a central role in addressing public needs.





The minister said local governments remain financially dependent on provincial administrations, limiting their ability to provide essential services and respond to problems at the community level.





Asif emphasized that political leaders must understand that public authority is a responsibility entrusted to them by citizens, not a privilege to be held by a few individuals.





He added that proposals to establish as many as 12 administrative units should be considered seriously. However, he stressed that new units should not be created on the basis of language, ethnicity, or narrow political interests.





His remarks have renewed debate over administrative restructuring in Pakistan, where demands for decentralization and stronger local governments have remained part of the political discussion for years.





However, establishing new provinces or changing existing provincial boundaries would require constitutional amendments and political consensus, potentially creating disagreements among political parties and provincial stakeholders.