Sunday, November 8, 2026
Watch Live
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
08-NOV-2026
PETROL
-6.59 PKR
Rs. 346.00/ltr
DIESEL
-4.25 PKR
Rs. 378.00/ltr
Headlines
'Pakistan may need 12 administrative units', says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Mustafa Kamal faces mounting criticism as Hajj and Umrah vaccine controversy intensifies Japan rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake as more than 20 people suffer injuries Robert Pattinson shakes up 'James Bond' race with surprise entry PM Shehbaz Sharif honors Azerbaijan’s victory, pledges Pakistan’s continued support Pakistan earmarks rs300 billion in export financing exclusively for SME exporters World Bank downgrades Sindh reform program to 'moderately satisfactory' Pakistani astronaut to become first foreigner on China's space station US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan 'Pakistan may need 12 administrative units', says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Mustafa Kamal faces mounting criticism as Hajj and Umrah vaccine controversy intensifies Japan rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake as more than 20 people suffer injuries Robert Pattinson shakes up 'James Bond' race with surprise entry PM Shehbaz Sharif honors Azerbaijan’s victory, pledges Pakistan’s continued support Pakistan earmarks rs300 billion in export financing exclusively for SME exporters World Bank downgrades Sindh reform program to 'moderately satisfactory' Pakistani astronaut to become first foreigner on China's space station US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

'Pakistan may need 12 administrative units', says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said too much administrative power remains concentrated in provincial capitals.

Web Desk November 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Transferring authority to smaller administrative units could improve service delivery

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has called for creating new administrative units in Pakistan, arguing that the country's growing population and centralized power structure are making it harder for governments to deliver public services effectively.


Speaking on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, Asif said Pakistan needs to reconsider its existing administrative system and explore the possibility of establishing more administrative units to improve governance and bring government services closer to the public.


He said too much administrative power remains concentrated in provincial capitals, including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar.


According to Asif, transferring authority to smaller administrative units could improve service delivery and make government institutions more accessible to citizens.


Referring to Pakistan's political history, the Defence Minister recalled the One Unit system, under which the country's provinces were merged into a single administrative unit.


Asif also referred to Afghanistan, saying the country had expanded the number of its provinces from around eight to approximately 30 to 32 as part of its administrative restructuring.


He argued that federal funds transferred to provincial governments often remain under provincial control instead of reaching local government institutions, which should play a central role in addressing public needs.


The minister said local governments remain financially dependent on provincial administrations, limiting their ability to provide essential services and respond to problems at the community level.


Asif emphasized that political leaders must understand that public authority is a responsibility entrusted to them by citizens, not a privilege to be held by a few individuals.


He added that proposals to establish as many as 12 administrative units should be considered seriously. However, he stressed that new units should not be created on the basis of language, ethnicity, or narrow political interests.


His remarks have renewed debate over administrative restructuring in Pakistan, where demands for decentralization and stronger local governments have remained part of the political discussion for years.


However, establishing new provinces or changing existing provincial boundaries would require constitutional amendments and political consensus, potentially creating disagreements among political parties and provincial stakeholders.

Recommended

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif meets Saudi envoy to boost defense ties

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif meets Saudi envoy to boost defense ties
Khawaja Asif warns India of more forceful action against misadventure

Khawaja Asif warns India of more forceful action against misadventure
Khawaja Asif Criticises PTI for ‘Anti-State’ Statements

Khawaja Asif Criticises PTI for ‘Anti-State’ Statements
Khawaja Asif mocks Afghan Government with Modi’s picture after border clash

Khawaja Asif mocks Afghan Government with Modi’s picture after border clash
Tensions with Afghanistan may worsen 'but that’s not our desire': Khawaja Asif

Tensions with Afghanistan may worsen 'but that’s not our desire': Khawaja Asif
Khawaja Asif Rejects Indian Air Chief’s Claims, Calls Them Baseless and Ridiculous

Khawaja Asif Rejects Indian Air Chief’s Claims, Calls Them Baseless and Ridiculous
India attempts to circumvent Indus Waters Treaty: Khawaja Asif

India attempts to circumvent Indus Waters Treaty: Khawaja Asif
Khawaja Asif highlighted PML-N's role in economic stabilization

Khawaja Asif highlighted PML-N's role in economic stabilization
Khawaja Asif slams Arif Alvi for clinging to presidency despite PTI’s ouster

Khawaja Asif slams Arif Alvi for clinging to presidency despite PTI’s ouster
Pakistan's economy is stabilizing and political situation is improving, Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's economy is stabilizing and political situation is improving, Khawaja Asif
Khawaja Asif expresses sorrow over Prince Karim Aga Khan’s passing

Khawaja Asif expresses sorrow over Prince Karim Aga Khan’s passing
Khawaja Asif calls allegations made by Afghanistan against Pakistan baseless

Khawaja Asif calls allegations made by Afghanistan against Pakistan baseless