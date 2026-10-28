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Petrol, diesel prices go up in Pakistan GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may raise risk of nutrient deficiencies Spain train crash kills 68 as dozens suffer injuries in devastating collision Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif meets Saudi envoy to boost defense ties Gold prices rise by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan Kansas City chiefs sign Justin Tucker to practice squad amid Kicker concerns Woman’s attempt to pet great white shark off Georgia coast ends in sudden scare Humayun Saeed calls for Pakistani OTT platform to expand global reach of dramas Prince Albert of Monaco’s cousin found dead in park Putin urges gas exporters to strengthen cooperation to stabilize global markets Ishaq Dar pushes regional peace, Gulf ties and EU export growth in diplomatic drive Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending Petrol, diesel prices go up in Pakistan GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may raise risk of nutrient deficiencies Spain train crash kills 68 as dozens suffer injuries in devastating collision Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif meets Saudi envoy to boost defense ties Gold prices rise by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan Kansas City chiefs sign Justin Tucker to practice squad amid Kicker concerns Woman’s attempt to pet great white shark off Georgia coast ends in sudden scare Humayun Saeed calls for Pakistani OTT platform to expand global reach of dramas Prince Albert of Monaco’s cousin found dead in park Putin urges gas exporters to strengthen cooperation to stabilize global markets Ishaq Dar pushes regional peace, Gulf ties and EU export growth in diplomatic drive Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif meets Saudi envoy to boost defense ties

The meeting focused on expanding the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The meeting provided an opportunity for Khawaja Asif and the Saudi ambassador to review existing cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif met Saudi Ambassador Dr. Rajeh Ali Tami Al-Baghami in Islamabad on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, to discuss bilateral relations and explore ways to strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries.


The meeting focused on expanding the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with both sides exchanging views on matters of mutual interest and opportunities for closer collaboration in defense and other areas.


The discussions highlighted the close diplomatic and strategic ties between Islamabad and Riyadh, as both countries seek to deepen cooperation and maintain coordination on shared regional and international concerns.


Defense cooperation remains a key part of the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which have maintained close ties over the years. The meeting provided an opportunity for Khawaja Asif and the Saudi ambassador to review existing cooperation and explore ways to strengthen their partnership.


Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to building on their longstanding relationship. However, the report did not announce any new defense agreement or specific military initiative.

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